The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of The RealReal stock traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,293,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,549. The RealReal has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average of $21.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get The RealReal alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RealReal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.77.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $50,307.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,095,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,587,650.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 19,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $532,906.36. Insiders sold 32,871 shares of company stock valued at $879,840 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.