The RealReal Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,343 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,420% compared to the typical volume of 220 put options.

REAL stock opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 3.33. The RealReal has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $30.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average is $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Get The RealReal alerts:

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The RealReal will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $185,287.50. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $38,770.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,710,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,871 shares of company stock valued at $879,840. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arnhold LLC increased its stake in The RealReal by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The RealReal by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The RealReal by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The RealReal by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in The RealReal by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The RealReal from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.77.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.