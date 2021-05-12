The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Argus increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.83.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 21,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.33, for a total transaction of $15,111,838.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,941,805.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SHW stock opened at $285.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.22. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.06 and a fifty-two week high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

