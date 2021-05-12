The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Toro were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Toro by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,718,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,671,000 after purchasing an additional 153,620 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Toro by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,649,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,425,000 after buying an additional 842,923 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in The Toro by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,131,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,285,000 after acquiring an additional 145,604 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Toro during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,258,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Toro by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Toro alerts:

NYSE TTC opened at $113.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $57.89 and a twelve month high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.36 million. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The Toro’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total transaction of $1,598,086.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,156. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total transaction of $80,553.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $361,087.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,660 shares of company stock worth $3,404,841. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.