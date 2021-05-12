The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,811 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 26.4% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 25.2% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 36,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 81,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 18,720 shares during the period. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $70.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.14. The stock has a market cap of $128.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $71.67.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.6314 dividend. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Desjardins upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.