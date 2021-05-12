The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $730.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TTD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded The Trade Desk from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Trade Desk from $1,000.00 to $750.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $751.52.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $514.35 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $269.00 and a 12-month high of $972.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $687.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $771.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

Shares of The Trade Desk are going to split on the morning of Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 16th.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $2,966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,697,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $744.26, for a total value of $643,040.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,553 shares in the company, valued at $13,808,255.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,678 shares of company stock valued at $146,453,666 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth about $2,965,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

