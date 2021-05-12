The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 539,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,137 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 0.6% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $99,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $181.67 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $99.66 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.78 billion, a PE ratio of -114.26, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.97 and its 200-day moving average is $172.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 382,351 shares of company stock worth $74,874,701. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securities increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

