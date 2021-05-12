The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Gap Up to $22.80

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.80, but opened at $23.75. The Wendy’s shares last traded at $23.34, with a volume of 170,227 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $474.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.59 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in The Wendy’s by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 15,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 14,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

