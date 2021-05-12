TheStreet Downgrades Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) to C

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

MX traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.81. 1,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average is $18.66. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 47.11% and a return on equity of 38.96%. The business had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 880.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

