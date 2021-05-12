TheStreet Upgrades Danaos (NYSE:DAC) to “B”

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DAC. Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on Danaos in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.56.

Get Danaos alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DAC traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.99. 5,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,181. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.49 and a 200 day moving average of $32.76. Danaos has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Danaos had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaos will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaos in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Danaos by 15,216.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 107,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 106,515 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Danaos in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaos in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.