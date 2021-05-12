TheStreet Upgrades NL Industries (NYSE:NL) to B

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NL opened at $7.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $346.40 million, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63. NL Industries has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $8.50.
NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter. NL Industries had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 14.64%.
About NL Industries
NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.
