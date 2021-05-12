TheStreet Upgrades NL Industries (NYSE:NL) to B

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NL opened at $7.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $346.40 million, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63. NL Industries has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter. NL Industries had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 14.64%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in NL Industries by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in NL Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NL Industries by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 17,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 580,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 37,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

