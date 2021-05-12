Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Trading Up 6.1%

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)’s share price was up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.13 and last traded at $14.13. Approximately 835 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 200,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TDW shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Tidewater alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $576.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $83.50 million during the quarter. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 53.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tidewater Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tidewater by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,679,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,154,000 after acquiring an additional 71,198 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tidewater by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,083,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 21,658 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tidewater by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 36,662 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tidewater by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Tidewater by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tidewater Company Profile (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.