TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) PT Raised to $16.00

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. TimkenSteel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $14.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.69. TimkenSteel has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $659.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.91.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. Analysts predict that TimkenSteel will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 238.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TimkenSteel by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,457,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,156,000 after buying an additional 295,546 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in TimkenSteel by 271.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 794,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after buying an additional 580,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

