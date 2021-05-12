TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) PT Raised to $16.00

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.65% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. TimkenSteel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.
Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $14.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.69. TimkenSteel has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $659.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.91.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 238.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TimkenSteel by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,457,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,156,000 after buying an additional 295,546 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in TimkenSteel by 271.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 794,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after buying an additional 580,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.
TimkenSteel Company Profile
TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.
