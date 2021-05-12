Titan Coin (TTN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.77 Million

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Titan Coin has a market cap of $1.77 million and $618.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007988 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00015452 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000255 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000133 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

