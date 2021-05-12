Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of TWI opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16. Titan International has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.90 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.47.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Titan International will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Titan International during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Titan International by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its position in Titan International by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 163,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

