TMX Group (TSE:X) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $128.68

Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$128.68 and traded as high as C$135.59. TMX Group shares last traded at C$135.18, with a volume of 80,306 shares traded.

X has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$144.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$155.00 price objective (up previously from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$149.50.

The company has a market cap of C$7.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$134.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$128.69.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.44 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$219.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$216.84 million. Analysts expect that TMX Group Limited will post 7.0300006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TMX Group (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

