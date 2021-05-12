Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Martin P. Connor Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $67,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,498.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE TOL opened at $63.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.75. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several research firms have commented on TOL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 1,492.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 21.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 100,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $6,590,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 135.1% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 73,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 42,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

