Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Hits New 12-Month High at $68.68

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.68 and last traded at $68.28, with a volume of 11958 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.65.

Several research firms have commented on TOL. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.59.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.69 and a 200 day moving average of $51.75.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $106,660.00. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $67,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 872,178 shares of company stock valued at $48,118,996 in the last quarter. 10.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

