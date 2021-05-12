TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $223.80, but opened at $207.38. TopBuild shares last traded at $206.33, with a volume of 1,523 shares.

Specifically, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total value of $36,275.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,909,400.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,017 shares of company stock worth $3,099,689. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLD. KeyCorp upped their price objective on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.54.

The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in TopBuild by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in TopBuild by 500.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TopBuild (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

