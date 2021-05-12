Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,180. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.30. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

