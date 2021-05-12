Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,180. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.30. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile
