Total (EPA:FP) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Total (EPA:FP) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.60 ($54.82) price target on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Total and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Total and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €45.04 ($52.99).

Shares of FP opened at €38.42 ($45.20) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is €36.33. Total has a 12 month low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 12 month high of €49.33 ($58.04).

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

