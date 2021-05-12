Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $351.41 million.

Tower Semiconductor stock traded down $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $25.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,269. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.46. Tower Semiconductor has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $34.45.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $37.50 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.