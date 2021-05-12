Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $351.41 million.
Tower Semiconductor stock traded down $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $25.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,269. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.46. Tower Semiconductor has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $34.45.
Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.
About Tower Semiconductor
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
