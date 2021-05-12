Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Townsquare Media had a negative return on equity of 64.93% and a negative net margin of 43.84%.

TSQ traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.56. 20,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,218. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Townsquare Media has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $12.51.

In other Townsquare Media news, Director David Quick sold 1,595,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $10,209,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSQ shares. Barrington Research upgraded Townsquare Media from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

