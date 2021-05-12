Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 44,573 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,210% compared to the average volume of 3,402 put options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,649,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 127,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 52,779 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 171,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.36. 656,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,537,598. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $109.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.57.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

