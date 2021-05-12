Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 10,990 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 757% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,283 put options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VLDR opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.23. Velodyne Lidar has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

VLDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

