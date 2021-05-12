Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.000-6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.76 billion-$13.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.52 billion.

NYSE TT traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.59. The company had a trading volume of 10,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,387. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.57. The company has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $73.73 and a twelve month high of $187.98.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.31.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

