Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,246,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,506 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $326,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

TT opened at $182.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $73.73 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

