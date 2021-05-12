TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) PT Lowered to $762.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $780.00 to $762.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TDG. TheStreet lowered TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $657.36.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of TDG traded down $9.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $591.02. 727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,449. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $303.51 and a 12-month high of $633.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $603.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $587.05. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.35, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.49, for a total value of $6,033,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,854,934.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total value of $7,154,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,800 shares of company stock valued at $41,143,618. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,446,000 after purchasing an additional 363,926 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,638,000 after acquiring an additional 157,374 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $280,511,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 300,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,229,000 after buying an additional 55,773 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 271,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $168,235,000 after buying an additional 19,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.