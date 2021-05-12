TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) PT Lowered to $762.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $780.00 to $762.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.93% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TDG. TheStreet lowered TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $657.36.
Shares of TDG traded down $9.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $591.02. 727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,449. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $303.51 and a 12-month high of $633.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $603.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $587.05. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.35, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.
In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.49, for a total value of $6,033,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,854,934.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total value of $7,154,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,800 shares of company stock valued at $41,143,618. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,446,000 after purchasing an additional 363,926 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,638,000 after acquiring an additional 157,374 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $280,511,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 300,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,229,000 after buying an additional 55,773 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 271,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $168,235,000 after buying an additional 19,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
Read More: What is a management fee?
Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.