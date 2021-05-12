TransGlobe Energy’s (TGL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 245 ($3.20) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of TGL opened at GBX 110.80 ($1.45) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £80.38 million and a PE ratio of -1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98. TransGlobe Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 32.50 ($0.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 130 ($1.70). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 116.35.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

