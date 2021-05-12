Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Price Target Cut to $3.50

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RIG. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a $2.00 target price (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.78.

NYSE:RIG opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 3.75. Transocean has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 77,364 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 979.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Transocean by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Transocean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 46.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

