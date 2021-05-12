Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 470 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $38,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LMT opened at $387.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $379.22 and a 200-day moving average of $357.81. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.11.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

