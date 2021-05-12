Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 710 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Square were worth $35,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 8.3% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Square by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Square by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 210,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,827,000 after purchasing an additional 25,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Square by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $4,104,066.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,165,190.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $21,026,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,264,264 shares of company stock valued at $303,249,795 in the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SQ stock opened at $220.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.79. The company has a market capitalization of $100.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 350.24, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.43.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.