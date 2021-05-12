Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 297 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Twilio were worth $23,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,407,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Twilio by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWLO. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.50.

Shares of TWLO opened at $306.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $355.58 and a 200 day moving average of $351.58. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.13 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total value of $723,775.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total value of $1,019,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,109 shares of company stock valued at $80,379,673. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

