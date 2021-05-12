Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $21,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

DG stock opened at $213.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.42. The firm has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.54.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

