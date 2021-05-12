Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $29,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $711,314,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 464.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,435,000 after purchasing an additional 223,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,120,000 after purchasing an additional 214,462 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5,877.0% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 217,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 213,686 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,192,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,020,000 after purchasing an additional 204,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.63.

NYSE ITW opened at $236.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.66 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.45 and its 200 day moving average is $210.68.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

