Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 595,749 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,460 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $31,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 71,688 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 16,126 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 52,177 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. ACG Wealth lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.9% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 25,570 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 339,998 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $18,010,000 after acquiring an additional 71,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.9% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP opened at $55.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a PE ratio of -49.31, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $61.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

