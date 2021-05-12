Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $27,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446,916 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $597,561,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851,221 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,468 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,149,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,056,000 after buying an additional 999,237 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $232,831.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,045.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,808 shares of company stock worth $6,091,484 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $113.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.19. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.01 and a 1-year high of $121.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

