Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 920 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 256,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $24,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

PGR stock opened at $105.08 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $71.25 and a 12 month high of $107.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

