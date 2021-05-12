Trellus Management Company LLC Acquires 32,043 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,563 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 32,043 shares during the quarter. Aspen Aerogels accounts for 1.1% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at about $737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 347,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 710,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after acquiring an additional 113,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

ASPN stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,224. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $514.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.97 and a beta of 1.75. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $26.98.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASPN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $328,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

