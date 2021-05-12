Trellus Management Company LLC Acquires New Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at about $4,066,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $1,258,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,796,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,796,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total value of $6,800,157.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,339,025 shares of company stock worth $300,856,426 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.07.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded down $10.63 on Wednesday, reaching $190.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,977. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.10 and a 52-week high of $429.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.10.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. Snowflake’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

