Trellus Management Company LLC Has $934,000 Stock Holdings in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Trellus Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85,943 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Vertex Energy worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. 14.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VTNR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of Vertex Energy stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,386. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $72.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $40.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

