Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Trevena in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.

NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19. Trevena has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.68.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trevena by 31.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 840,534 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Trevena by 378.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,091,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 863,126 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Trevena by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 28,790 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Trevena by 1,789.6% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 246,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 233,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Trevena in the fourth quarter worth $488,000. Institutional investors own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

