Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Truist Financial

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.97.

NYSE TREX opened at $106.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 73.43 and a beta of 1.46. Trex has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trex will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Trex news, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,280 shares of company stock worth $1,860,572. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,900,000 after acquiring an additional 385,729 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 32.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,979 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Trex by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,164,000 after acquiring an additional 756,914 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,939,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,565,000 after acquiring an additional 15,713 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Trex by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,032,000 after acquiring an additional 38,172 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

