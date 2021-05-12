Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock Position Lifted by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 399,331 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.37% of Trimble worth $72,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,037.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

NASDAQ TRMB traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $75.37. 13,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,011. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.83 and a 200-day moving average of $69.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $84.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. As a group, analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

