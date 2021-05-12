Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) PT Raised to $80.00

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

Get Trimble alerts:

TRMB stock opened at $76.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $84.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.31 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,236,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 1,638.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,335,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $155,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,337 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Trimble by 957.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,269,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,475 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Trimble by 687.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 975,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,118,000 after purchasing an additional 851,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Trimble by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,994,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $199,947,000 after purchasing an additional 702,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.