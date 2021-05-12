TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) CEO Acquires $16,380.00 in Stock

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) CEO Brian S. Fetterolf acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.40 per share, for a total transaction of $16,380.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 250,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,738.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TriState Capital stock opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.69 million, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.07.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%. Research analysts forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in TriState Capital by 23.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in TriState Capital in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

