Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.62 Million

Equities analysts expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to report $98.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $95.45 million and the highest is $103.70 million. Triumph Bancorp reported sales of $84.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year sales of $402.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $392.79 million to $420.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $431.76 million, with estimates ranging from $393.27 million to $466.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TBK shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

NASDAQ TBK traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $85.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,368. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $97.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.53.

In other news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,215,583.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,945,000 after purchasing an additional 100,698 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,921,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 716,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,442,000 after purchasing an additional 127,798 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,230.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,862,000 after purchasing an additional 273,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

