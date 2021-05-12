Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.62 Million

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to report $98.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $95.45 million and the highest is $103.70 million. Triumph Bancorp reported sales of $84.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year sales of $402.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $392.79 million to $420.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $431.76 million, with estimates ranging from $393.27 million to $466.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TBK shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

NASDAQ TBK traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $85.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,368. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $97.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.53.

In other news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,215,583.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,945,000 after purchasing an additional 100,698 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,921,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 716,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,442,000 after purchasing an additional 127,798 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,230.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,862,000 after purchasing an additional 273,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.