True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$7.00 to C$7.25. The company traded as high as C$7.37 and last traded at C$7.35, with a volume of 20904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.29.

TNT.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$6.75 target price (up previously from C$6.50) on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered True North Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$6.75 price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.89.

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.50. The firm has a market cap of C$629.43 million and a PE ratio of 15.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.13%.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

