TrueDeck (TDP) Reaches Market Cap of $612,939.82

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $612,939.82 and $23,616.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueDeck coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded up 33.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00084996 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00019237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $576.38 or 0.01058956 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00070909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.67 or 0.00111470 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00061759 BTC.

TrueDeck Coin Profile

TrueDeck is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

