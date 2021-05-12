Truist Securiti Weighs in on Main Street Capital Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Main Street Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MAIN. Raymond James raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

MAIN stock opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.14 and a beta of 1.42. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $43.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.92.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,364,000 after buying an additional 63,809 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,006,000 after buying an additional 110,212 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,672,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,297,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares during the last quarter. 19.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Main Street Capital news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $174,597.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $188,992.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

